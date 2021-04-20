Demi Lovato Apologizes After Publicly Criticizing A FroYo Shop For ‘Triggering’ Her With ‘Sugar-Free’ Options

Musician Demi Lovato apologized Monday on Instagram for publicly calling out a frozen yogurt shop for offering sugar-free items.

WATCH:

Demi Lovato apologizes for the yogurt shop controversy: “I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people… I walked into a situation that didn’t sit right with me, my intuition said speak up about this, so I did.” pic.twitter.com/iJbvJknTIk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2021

Lovato originally took to Instagram over the weekend to rip The Bigg Chill for having sugar-free options. (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Leah McSweeney Calls Out Demi Lovato For Using Her Platform To ‘Drag’ A Small Business)

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from @thebiggchillofficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” Lovato reportedly wrote on her Instagram story at the time, according to NBC News.

The Bigg Chill responded to Lovato’s criticism on its own Instagram story.

“We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac Disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well,” the company reportedly said.

Lovato apologized, saying the reasoning behind the sugar-free options wasn’t “clear.”

“It wasn’t clear to me that it was for specific health needs, and so I didn’t know that,” Lovato reportedly said. “I just took it as, ‘OK, I’m going into a froyo shop. I’m seeing sugar-free, I’m seeing this and that. If there is a sign that ‘celiac,’ ‘vegan,’ I would’ve understood. That would’ve been clear messaging to me.”

This whole situation is a huge mess. Lovato probably could have avoided all of this if she wouldn’t have named the specific frozen yogurt shop, but I do kind of understand what she was talking about.

It’s her personal experience and we might never understand. However, The Bigg Chill only had roughly 6,000 followers at the time she tagged them while she has over 100 million. Kind of unfair to do them dirty like that.

Lovato claimed she was triggered by her eating disorder, which she has been open about in the past.