Disturbing Video Shows Two Children Paraded Around, Collecting Money During Drag Queen Show

A disturbing video posted on Instagram shows two young children being paraded around by a drag queen and told to collect money during a drag show in Miami, Florida.

The video posted by conservative political personality Angela Stanton King shows two pre-teen children being paraded around by a drag queen and being told to collect money from the audience, The Blaze reported.

“Why in the hell do these people got these f*cking little bitty-ass kids at this f*cking drag show, y’all?” Stanton-King asked in the video, expressing her displeasure. “It is 11:40 at night, these people have children in a f*cking drag show.”

“Telling her ‘get her f*cking money,'” Stanton-King continues. “Look at this f*cking bulls*ht. Look at this bulls*ht now. Look! Look! They’re giving them f*cking money now, little girls, now.”

“They’re f*cking throwing money at these little girls,” she adds. “Got them picking up f*cking money off the floor like they f*cking strippers and sh*t, now.”

Stanton-King initially claimed that the location was in Los Angeles but later clarified both in the post’s caption and in another video that it took place at Palace, an LGBTQ nightclub in Miami.

In December 2018, an 11-year-old “drag-kid” called Desmond Napoles performed in a Brooklyn-based gay club called 3 Dollar Bill, while men threw dollar bills at him.

Following Desmond’s performance, the boys’ parents were reportedly investigated by authorities regarding accusations about alleged child abuse, The Daily Wire reported.

“We have been accused of child abuse, exploitation & maltreatment to the point that we have been backed into a corner trying to defend ourselves,” Desmond’s mother explained. “We have been under a microscope since early December. I never thought I would have to breach my own privacy & confidentiality to provide proof that has been demanded of us out of malice.”

In February 2020, a viral TikTok video showed drag queen Tynomi Banks suggestively crawling towards a young child before hugging her. (RELATED: How Drag Queen Story Hour Expanded Across America)

The Daily Caller reached out to the Palace and did not receive a comment back.