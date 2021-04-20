‘My Neighborhood Was Looted’: Greg Gutfeld Says He’s Glad Chauvin Was Found Guilty ‘Even If He Might Not Be Guilty’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Tuesday that he is glad former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges, “even if he might not be guilty,” because it keeps America from “going up in flames.”

Gutfeld said that the George Floyd case wasn’t divisive because everyone who saw the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck “was disgusted by it.” He argued media figures spread a “myth” that there was disagreement about the case so that they could make “their viewers feel superior” and push a narrative that America is a racist country.

“But there was another story being played a lot, and now I’m just gonna get really selfish,” Gutfeld continued. “I’m glad that he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges, I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.” (RELATED: DC Activates National Guard In Anticipation Of Chauvin Trial Verdict)

When Jeanine Pirro shook her head in disagreement, Gutfeld said that at least he was “being honest.”

“My neighborhood was looted,” he said. “I don’t ever want to go through that again.”

Pirro told the Fox News host that it’s not right to “sacrifice individuals” because of “how people feel.”

“I’m saying he’s guilty,” Gutfeld responded. “I’m glad about the verdict.”

“The bottom line is that courtroom is a place where the evidence is brought in, it is pristine in terms of the way it’s handled,” Pirro said. “Everything outside of the courtroom does not enter it.”

Gutfeld said that the truth is if there was not a guilty verdict, “there was going to be destruction” and that there was no reason to pretend otherwise.

Chauvin was found guilty of all the charges that were brought against him – second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon.