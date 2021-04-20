Here’s The Moment George Floyd’s Family Heard The Verdict

A video clip from the Los Angeles Times showed the moment George Floyd’s family heard the news Tuesday that officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter.

The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd’s family reacts to the verdict pic.twitter.com/alWLJhKCqz — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 20, 2021

A family member is passionately heard saying, “Let’s go, baby! Yeah, this is what we wanted.” (RELATED: Pelosi: ‘Thank You, George Floyd, For Sacrificing Your Life’)

LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd’s sister, was in a state of shock and jubilation. “We got justice. We won. We won. He may not be here, but we won,” she said in the video.

“I’m going to pray for this man. I am. I’m going to pray for him, you know, cuz that’s not how we do. I’m going to tell you something. I thought I was going to lose my life when I got that news, and I gotta see him [Chauvin] handcuffed and walk out of that courthouse like my brother was handcuffed. That told me he has no more power. He’s not in control anymore,” she said.

Floyd’s sister said she was “so happy” with the outcome of the trial. “If you could just feel every beat of my heart. I’m so happy,” she said, crying.

President Joe Biden called the Floyd family after the verdict, saying he was “feeling better now.” “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least, God, now there’s some justice,” Biden told the family.