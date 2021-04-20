Sheriff Warns New Florida Residents Not To ‘Vote The Stupid Way You Did Up North’

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told new residents of Florida on Monday that they should avoid voting the same “stupid way” they did in the states that they are moving from up north.

Judd made the remarks at a press conference where Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to crack down on violent protests in the state, the Daily Wire reported.

“We’re a special place and there are millions and millions of people who like to come here, and quite frankly, we like to have them here,” Judd said at the meeting. “So we only want to share one thing as you move in hundreds a day, welcome to Florida, but don’t register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north or you’ll get what they got.” (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Criticizes Vaccine Messaging: ‘If You Get A Vaccine … You’re Immune And So, Act Immune’)

“There’s a reason that this place is fun,” Judd continued. “There’s a reason why we have a 49-year-low crime rate. And the same people that don’t think we should have an anti-rioting bill or a rioting bill are the same ones that think we ought to let more people out of prison. And where they’re doing that, as the governor and our speakers have alluded to, crime goes up, but it’s not just crime that goes up, victimization goes up.”

Judd went on to warn about the situation in more progressive cities like Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland and said that the new anti-riot bill was intended to “protect the people.” (RELATED: ‘This Isn’t A Game’: Gov. DeSantis Signs ‘Anti-Riot Bill’ Aimed At Cracking Down On Violence At Protests)



“We’ve got a new law and we’re going to use it if you make us,” the Wire reported. “We’re going to protect the people. No longer will people walk up and surround you as a citizen of Florida or a visitor of Florida, surround you while you’re eating dinner at an outdoor cafe in a big mob without there being immediate consequences and arrest. It’s not acceptable.”

The bill signed by DeSantis makes it more difficult for cities and counties to cut funding for law enforcement, allows for local officials to be sued if they fail to stop a riot and heightens penalties for anyone who commits criminal behavior during a riot.