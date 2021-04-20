Indiana And Notre Dame Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Notre Dame and Indiana will play football twice against each other in the coming years.

The Hoosiers announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a home-and-home football series. The first game will be August 31, 2030 at Notre Dame and the second game will be September 27, 2031 in Bloomington.

These are the kinds of matchups that fans really want to see. We don’t care at all about P5 teams playing directional schools.

Nobody wants to see that happen. We want to see great P5 programs play other great P5 programs.

While Indiana isn’t on the same level as the Fighting Irish, they have certainly become more relevant the past few seasons.

The fact Notre Dame was willing to schedule a home-and-home with them is proof of that fact. Fans of the Hoosiers should take a lot of pride in the fact Notre Dame is traveling to them for a matchup.

I know the games are nearly a decade away, but stuff like this always gets me amped for the season. College football seriously can’t get here soon enough.