Jameis Winston Says He ‘Went From Being The Number One Draft Pick To Everybody Laughing At Me’

Jameis Winston recently told some football campers about his fall from grace.

Winston was the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers for several seasons, but ultimately was shown the exit. The Florida State Heisman winner spent last season backing up Drew Brees, and will now get a shot to potentially start again. However, he's very aware of how much work is ahead of him.

“I went from being the number one draft pick to everybody laughing at me. But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m out working everyone at my position,” Winston told the group of young football players. He then stressed the importance of grinding.

You can watch his full comments in the video from Logan Robinson below.

Jameis Winston: “I went from being the No. 1 draft pick to everybody laughing at me. But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m out working everyone at my position… I know @dak is right here.” ???? #Noles pic.twitter.com/UAOXLRFZwk — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 19, 2021

Say whatever you want about Jameis Winston, but at least he's not a quitter. He clearly knows the stakes he's facing entering the season with the Saints. If he beats out Taysom Hill for the starting job, then he will have a shot at completing a great career rehab, and will potentially get a huge payday down the line.

If he doesn't win the starting job, then he'll be relegated to coming off of the bench for two straight seasons. For a guy who was the first overall pick, that'd be a bad situation to find yourself in.

