Kamala Harris’ Sister Says A ‘Just Verdict’ Not The Same ‘As Justice’ After Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts

Kamala Harris’s sister, Maya Harris, said a “just verdict” is not the same as “justice” after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

"Let's be clear: A just verdict is not the same as justice," the vice president's sister, who is an attorney, tweeted Tuesday to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The comments came after the verdict was read in Chauvin's trial in which the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

A short time earlier, Harris’ sister had tweeted about facts in the case and thanked the jury for “affirming” what people saw with their “own eyes.” She also thanked “God” for the guilty verdict.

“Chauvin’s defense hammered over and over and over that Chauvin did what any ‘reasonable police officer’ would do,” Maya wrote on social media.

“Thank you to the jury for affirming what we all knew and saw with our own eyes: It was NOT reasonable, it was criminal,” she added.