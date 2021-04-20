Entertainment

Meghan McCain Says Nikki Haley Is Too Scared To Go On ‘The View’

Harold Hutchison Contributor
Meghan McCain said Tuesday she had no idea how any potential presidential candidate, like former Ambassador To the United Nations Nikki Haley, “can become president” if they’re “too scared to come on the view” to talk to her and her cohosts.

McCain’s tweet was in response to one from Federalist Senior Editor Christopher Bedford. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez posted a video of a meeting he had with Haley to Twitter on Monday. “It was an honor sitting with @NikkiHaley to discuss the ways our different backgrounds give us all a unique perspective of the country we call home,” he said.  (RELATED: ‘There’s No Need To Slobber All Over Joe Biden’: Meghan McCain Slams ‘Disconcerting’ Media Coverage From Press Conference)

Haley said on April 12 that she wouldn’t run in 2024 if former President Donald Trump ends up running. Trump, during an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday, was asked if he would run and said he was looking at it “beyond seriously.”