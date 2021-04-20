Meghan McCain Says Nikki Haley Is Too Scared To Go On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain said Tuesday she had no idea how any potential presidential candidate, like former Ambassador To the United Nations Nikki Haley, “can become president” if they’re “too scared to come on the view” to talk to her and her cohosts.

I don’t know how anyone can become president when they’re too scared to come on the view and talk to us. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 20, 2021

McCain’s tweet was in response to one from Federalist Senior Editor Christopher Bedford. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez posted a video of a meeting he had with Haley to Twitter on Monday. “It was an honor sitting with @NikkiHaley to discuss the ways our different backgrounds give us all a unique perspective of the country we call home,” he said. (RELATED: ‘There’s No Need To Slobber All Over Joe Biden’: Meghan McCain Slams ‘Disconcerting’ Media Coverage From Press Conference)

It was an honor sitting with @NikkiHaley to discuss the ways our different backgrounds give us all a unique perspective of the country we call home.

Whether SC or SoFlo, our experiences have led us to understand the value of people-first politics & building an accessible economy. pic.twitter.com/9uejMsD6SD — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 19, 2021

Haley said on April 12 that she wouldn’t run in 2024 if former President Donald Trump ends up running. Trump, during an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday, was asked if he would run and said he was looking at it “beyond seriously.”