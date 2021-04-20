‘End Policing’: Michael Moore Celebrates Chauvin Verdict, Says Free All ‘Innocent Black And Brown’ People In Prison

Michael Moore celebrated Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death and said now it’s time to “end policing as we know it.”

"YES!!In handcuffs!" the 66-year-old filmmaker tweeted to his many followers after the verdict came down on Tuesday.

"Now on to the work!" he added. "All of us demand an end to white supremacy and white privilege.

How many innocent black and brown ppl are in prison? Free them all! Arrest all police who break the law. Remove all racist cops. End policing as we know it. It doesn’t work. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 20, 2021

"How many innocent black and brown [people] are in prison?" Moore continued in his post. "Free them all! Arrest all police who break the law. Remove all racist cops. End policing as we know it. It doesn't work."

A Minnesota jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.