‘It’s Tragic’: Former NFL Player, Army Ranger Warns Against Sports And Military Becoming Political

Jake Bequette, a former New England Patriots defensive end and First Lieutenant in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, told the Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman that the recent politicization of sports and the military is “dangerous.”

“It’s amazing and it’s tragic how the Left has bombarded the institution of sports with its ideology,” Bequette said, noting the recent politicization of Major League Baseball and their decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voter integrity laws.

“It’s tragic because sports was one of the last things in this country, institution wise, that united us.” (RELATED: Less Than 10,000 Georgia Voters Have No Form Of ID Associated With Their Registration)

WATCH:

“It really is tragic to see what the left is doing not only to sports but to the military,” Bequette added, noting how Democrats have recently praised President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 despite having criticized former President Donald Trump’s similar announcement prior to leaving office.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was one figure who applauded Biden for the announcement in a statement but was critical of Trump’s policy.

“It’s the exact same policy action which the left praises on the one end, the latter end, and then condemned when it was President Trump’s idea or President Trump’s policy. That kind of bold, two-faced duplicity just really shows how politicized the military has become, along with sports, and it sets this country on a dangerous path,” Bequette explained.

