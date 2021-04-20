REPORT: The Miami Heat Are ‘Concerned’ With Tyler Herro’s Celebrity Attitude

The Miami Heat are apparently not too pleased with young guard Tyler Herro.

Herro blew up last season during the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's never really found the same groove ever since.

Now, the team is apparently worried about how the guard carries himself as he embraces being famous as his play struggles.

During a chat between Ethan Skolnick and Ira Winderman, the pair discussed how the team has been “concerned for months.”

You can listen to them break it down below.

The Miami Heat have been “concerned for months” about Tyler Herro acting like a celebrity (via @EthanJSkolnick and @IraHeatBeat Inside the Paint podcast) pic.twitter.com/ozPZWwuR5f — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 19, 2021

I hate to sound pessimistic here, but it should be obvious to anyone who watches or listens to Herro that the guy isn’t where you’d want him to be as a GM.

Just hop on over to his Instagram page. Seriously, take a look at the photo below and tell me if you think that looks like a guy who has the same mentality as LeBron James.

I mean, seriously, I could do this for days. He’s like a parody character from “Entourage.”

Herro has the world at his fingertips, but that will all disappear if he doesn’t figure out how to become an elite basketball player again.

Nobody wants to be remembered as a flash in the pan, but Herro is trending that way given his recent play. Over the past three games, he’s scored a total of 18 points on 7-30 shooting.

His numbers are laughably bad. At least he has an entertaining Instagram!

He better figure it out quickly or his career is going to head down a path nobody in the NBA wants to travel.