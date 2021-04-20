REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Mare Of Easttown’ Is Off To A Hot Start

HBO’s new limited series “The Mare of Easttown” is off to an outstanding start.

Ever since I saw the first preview for the series with Kate Winslet as law enforcement officer Mare Sheehan, I knew I had to give it a shot. Well, after one episode, it certainly hasn’t disappointed. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Like most great crime thrillers, there is always a past our hero is trying to outrun. In this case, there’s multiple demons in the closet for Sheehan.

She’s the hero child of her small hopeless community thanks to her days as a high school basketball star and she’s also been unable to solve a missing person case involving a young woman.

It’s clear that she’s treading water the best she can, but you can tell there are ominous clouds on the horizon.

That’s what leads us to Erin McMenamin. She’s a single young mother being bullied and harassed by the father of her child and his current girlfriend.

In the closing moments of the episode, we find her naked and murdered with a gigantic head wound in a creek. Now, the race to find her killer is one.

From start to finish, “The Mare of Easttown” was outstanding in the premiere episode. At no point did it feel like the storm was upon us, but you could clearly feel it brewing on the horizon.

Now, we’ll have to wait to find out who killed McMenamin in the coming weeks. Can’t wait!