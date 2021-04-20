Producer Scott Rudin Says He’s ‘Stepping Back’ Due To Abuse Allegations From Former Staffers

Award-winning producer Scott Rudin confirmed he would step back from his producing roles amid allegations of abuse from several former staffers surfaced.

Rudin first revealed he would be stepping back from his Broadway productions in a statement to the Washington Post on Saturday. He followed up with the decision to step back from all his producing roles in a statement Tuesday to Variety.

“When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return,” Rudin told Variety. “It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.” (RELATED: ‘He’s An Absolute Monster’: Hollywood Producer Scott Rudin Accused Of Abusing Staff)

“Everyone Just Knows He’s an Absolute Monster”: Scott Rudin’s Ex-Staffers Speak Out on Abusive Behavior https://t.co/CNm8mBi4DG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 7, 2021

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” Rudin continued in the statement to the outlet.

Former staffers accused Rudin of abuse in an expose originally published by The Hollywood Reporter. Specifically, Rudin has been accused of physically abusing a staff member who failed to secure him a seat on a flight and throwing a glass bowl at another staffer, the outlet reported.