Legendary Football Coach Steve Spurrier Turns 76

Tuesday is Steve Spurrier’s 76th birthday.

The former Florida and South Carolina coach was born on April 20, 1945, and we all know what has happened over the past 76 years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Happy 76th Birthday to Steve Spurrier! A @GatorsFB LEGEND… As a player: 2x All-American (1965, 1966), Heisman Trophy (1966), SEC Player of the Year (1966) As a coach: Consensus National Champ (1996), 7× SEC Coach of the Year, 6× SEC Champ pic.twitter.com/u6ZxfejwRY — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 20, 2021

Spurrier will go down as one of the most successful people tied to the world of football The man is a star on all levels.

He won the Heisman as a player, played in the NFL, won a national title as a coach with Florida and was also very solid with the Gamecocks.

My neighbor is a guy who won a Heisman Trophy, coached the 1996 National Champions, and finished as the winningest coach at two different SEC schools. He’s also an all-around good guy. Help me wish happy birthday to the incomparable @SteveSpurrierUF. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Pvc0TE1a8D — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) April 20, 2021

Very few players become stars in college. Even fewer players go on to become incredibly successful coaches. Yet, Spurrier managed to do it all.

He also was always dependable for a great quote or soundbite.

Happy 76th birthday to Steve Spurrier! Nobody does post-practice interviews better than the Head Ball Coach ???? pic.twitter.com/KaYPIvBxsm — BroBible (@BroBible) April 20, 2021

So, on this fine Tuesday in America, let’s all wish Steve Spurrier a happy birthday!