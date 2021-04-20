Editorial

Legendary Football Coach Steve Spurrier Turns 76

Tuesday is Steve Spurrier’s 76th birthday.

The former Florida and South Carolina coach was born on April 20, 1945, and we all know what has happened over the past 76 years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Spurrier will go down as one of the most successful people tied to the world of football The man is a star on all levels.

He won the Heisman as a player, played in the NFL, won a national title as a coach with Florida and was also very solid with the Gamecocks.

Very few players become stars in college. Even fewer players go on to become incredibly successful coaches. Yet, Spurrier managed to do it all.

He also was always dependable for a great quote or soundbite.

So, on this fine Tuesday in America, let’s all wish Steve Spurrier a happy birthday!