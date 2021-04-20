Taylor Swift’s Sits At The Top Of Billboard Country Chart With Latest Album For First Time In Nearly A Decade

Taylor Swift has once again landed at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart, this time, with “Fearless Taylor’s Version.”

The 31-year-old pop star’s re-recorded hits from her November 2008 album “Fearless” came out on April 9 and has flown to the number one spot on the country album chart dated April 24, 2021, according to MRC data, Billboard reported Monday. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

The album is the singer’s first number one country album since “Red” in 2012. It has also become the biggest first-week debut of any country album in nearly six years, the outlet noted. She also scored the largest debut streaming for a country album for a woman with 142.98 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks.

With 291,000 equivalent album units and 179,000 in sales, “Fearless Taylor’s Version,” has also become the top overall album release of 2021 so far in the United States. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

Swift’s original “Fearless” was a massive success for a young singer whose top-selling album of 2009 sat at the top of the Billboard 200 for 11 non-consecutive weeks, Entertainment Weekly reported.

If the early success of her first re-recorded album is any indication, the next five of her first six album re-recordings should rocket to the top of the charts as well. Those albums include “Taylor Swift,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989” and “Reputation.”