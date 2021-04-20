REPORT: Model Accuses Cowboys Player Trevon Diggs Of Threatening Her With Guns

Dallas Cowboys player Trevon Diggs has been accused of threatening a woman.

According to BroBible, Instagram star Chinese Kitty has accused the defensive back of threatening her over the phone with weapons and implied that he got violent with her. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She wrote the following on her Instagram:

How you a man so quick to put hands on a female. @TrevonDiggs riding around calling my phone threatening me with guns. That’s sick. This y’all role model? We got whole football players out here threatening females. (Tags Trevon and the NFL) This the type of role models that represent the NFL?

You can see a screenshot of the post below.

Chinese Kitty calls out Dallas Cowboys player Trevon Diggs for harassing and threatening her with weapons. pic.twitter.com/YkjjAoLesB — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) April 18, 2021

It’s important to note that there’s zero indication at this time that the police are involved at all. This is just Kitty airing out allegations on social media.

Having said that, we all know the NFL doesn’t need the police to do anything before acting. The league can do whatever it wants when it comes to discipline, and I’m sure this situation will be looked into.

You simply can’t ignore a woman claiming she was threatened by a player with guns. That’s just not going to go unnoticed. Now, that’s not to say that Diggs is guilty or innocent.

I have no idea, and neither does anyone else not directly tied to the situation.

Keep checking back for the latest developments with this situation as we have them.