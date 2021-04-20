Man Fatally Shot After Hitting Deputy In The Head With Metal Pipe, Video Shows

Graphic video footage shows the moment an Illinois man accused of beating his wife was fatally shot by cops after he hit a deputy in the head with a metal pipe.

The incident began on April 10 when Faustin Guetigo’s wife called police to report Guetigo beating her, audio from the 9-1-1 call shows. Guetigo’s wife met with police moments later and reported that she was hit in the head and face with a closed fist.

After observing the victim had a bloodied lip, a deputy arrived at Guetigo’s home to arrest him. Guetigo, however, was not located.

Authorities received another phone call around 5:30 from the victim who reported her husband had returned home and that she was hiding at a neighbor’s house. Bodycam footage from a responding deputy shows the deputy attempting to handcuff Guetigo, who resists arrest and appears to scuffle with the officer.

The deputy then can be heard asking Guetigo to put his hands behind his back before threatening to tase him. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Man Is Fatally Shot In Hospital After Scuffle With Police)

WATCH:

Guetigo and the deputy continue to bicker as Guetigo again refuses to comply with the deputy, who eventually asks Guetigo to walk and sit in the back of his patrol car for questioning. Guetigo appears to swat at the deputy before running inside. The responding deputy called for backup.

When backup arrived, the victim gave authorities her keys to the residence, according to video footage.

Upon entry, bodycam footage shows officers ordering Guetigo to drop a metal pipe. Guetigo, however, ignores the commands and continued to walk up the stairs with the pipe as officers begin firing. Guetigo manages to get to the top of the stairs before hitting a deputy in the head with the metal pipe. The deputy, identified later as Sgt, Joe Broullard by KREX, was knocked unconscious.

Guetigo was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

An independent investigation is currently underway, and following the investigation, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a private investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Guetigo’s family, according to Rockford Register Star. Guetigo was identified by the outlet as an immigrant from the Central African Republic.