‘Augmented Reality Hair Consultations’: Amazon Opens Experimental Two-Story Salon In London

Amazon announced the opening of an Amazon salon, which features “augmented reality hair consultations” Tuesday.

“Today, Amazon is announcing the launch of Amazon Salon, a new salon where customers can experience the best in hair care and styling. Set over two floors and more than 1,500 sq. ft. on Brushfield Street in London’s Spitalfields, Amazon Salon will trial the latest industry technology, from augmented reality (AR) hair consultations to point-and-learn technology,” reads the Amazon Blog post.

The salon also features point-and-learn technology that allows customers to view educational content about a product upon pointing at it on a display shelf, according to Amazon.

“We have designed this salon for customers to come and experience some of the best technology, hair care products and stylists in the industry,” said UK Amazon Country Manager John Boumphrey, according to Amazon. “We want this unique venue to bring us one step closer to customers, and it will be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies.”

The salon is designed to support the beauty industry as it gives businesses easy access to over ten thousand beauty supplies and products, according to Amazon. (RELATED: How Amazon Is Destroying Main Street America With Help From Washington)

The salon will initially only be open to Amazon employees and will be open to the public in coming weeks. The company doesn’t have plans to open salons in any other locations, CNN reported.

The Amazon salon is one example of the company’s growing brick and mortar presence, CNN reported. Amazon also recently opened the first check-out free grocery story in Seattle. Demand for beauty services is on the rise as customers are ready to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyles. Salons have seen a spike in demand for waxes, eyelash extensions, and blowouts, according to CNN.