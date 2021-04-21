Federal Judge Orders Los Angeles To Offer Housing To Homeless People On Skid Row By Oct. 18

A federal judge in California issued an order Tuesday that the city and county of Los Angeles had to make housing available to homeless citizens living on Skid Row by the fall.

Judge David Carter’s 110-page order rules that in addition to offering housing to homeless people living on Skid Row by Oct. 18, Los Angeles must offer women and unaccompanied kids housing by Jul. 19, as well as providing housing to families by Aug. 18, the Los Angeles Times reported.

L.A. city and county must find single women and unaccompanied children on skid row a place to stay within 90 days, followed by helping families within 120 days and finally, by Oct. 18, offering every homeless person on skid row housing or shelter.https://t.co/5mWXDaLC2L — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 21, 2021

“There can be no defense to the indefensible. For all the declarations of success that we are fed, citizens themselves see the heartbreaking misery of the homeless and the degradation of their City and County,” Carter said, slamming the politicians of Los Angeles in his order for failing to act on the homeless problem. (RELATED: Protesters At Homeless Encampment Throw ‘Rocks, Bottles And Smoke Bombs’ At Los Angeles Police)

“Los Angeles has lost its parks, beaches, schools, sidewalks, and highway systems due to the inaction of City and County officials who have left our homeless citizens with no other place to turn,” Carter continued, citing examples of how the inaction of elected officials has affected the city and county.

“All of the rhetoric, promises, plans, and budgeting cannot obscure the shameful reality of this crisis-that year after year, there are more homeless Angelenos, and year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,” he added.

“The County shall provide, or fund third parties to provide, support services to all homeless residents who accept the offer of housing. County and City shall evenly split the cost of providing operational services,” the order stated.

In January 2020, roughly 4,600 homeless people were reported to be living on Skid Row, with 2,500 people living in shelters and roughly 2,093 living on the streets, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In March, the Department of Housing and Urban Development released a report which revealed that California, Hawaii and Oregon had the highest rates of homeless veterans.

Elk Grove City, about fifteen miles outside of California’s capital city Sacramento, reportedly offered $20 gift cards to homeless people as an incentive for them to tidy up their tents.