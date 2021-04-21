Charles Payne Digs Into Al Sharpton For Making ‘Millions Of Dollars’ While ‘Stoking The Flames Of Anger’

Fox Business host Charles Payne slammed liberals in the media for their reactions to the Derek Chauvin trial verdict and called them out for sowing division.

During a four-minute monologue Wednesday, Payne reacted to images of Rev. Al Sharpton taking a private plane to Minneapolis for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. “So many people have made millions of dollars stoking the flames of anger,” Payne observed.

My thoughts on #ChauvinTrial and American Promise & Progress. https://t.co/dw3g9oPHQf — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) April 21, 2021

He went on to say “they never present a smart game plan to win greater equality, just vitriol that leads to burning cities while they shake down big corporations.”

Payne noted that while racism still exists, he said he believed that black people do not live “in a deep state of constant fear of the police.” (RELATED: Kmele Foster: ‘Absurd’ For Biden To Say Black People Are ‘Perpetually Afraid’ Of Being Murdered By Police)

Referring back to the corporations, Payne alleged that they may write checks “but hire very few Black people and promote even less.” He urged black people to “avoid being manipulated into living in a state of perpetual victimhood.”

Payne also accused Vice President Kamala Harris of not allowing the verdict to help heal what she called “the pain that existed for generations,” because she and her allies allegedly need that pain as cover to promote agenda items that “are tough sells on their own merit.”

Payne closed by expressing thankfulness for being a black man born in the United States, quoting from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”