The Eagles Don’t Commit To Naming Jalen Hurts The Team’s Starting Quarterback

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles with the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 33-26. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t ready to name Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback just yet.

Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media Wednesday and made it clear that it’s way too early to name Hurts or anyone else a starter just yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his explanation below.

I understand wanting people to be competitive, but his is just stupid. Does anyone really think Hurts won’t be the starting quarterback?

The Eagles trading away Carson Wentz was done to clear the path for Hurts. We can pretend otherwise, but all we’ll be doing is pretending.

Commit to Hurts as the starter and let’s move forward. There’s no need to play this dumb game. Nobody is buying it anyways.

The Eagles already torched Wentz’s career. Are they really about to do the same with Hurts? It’s just painful to watch.

 

Don’t screw this up, Philly! Don’t do it!