The Eagles Don’t Commit To Naming Jalen Hurts The Team’s Starting Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t ready to name Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback just yet.

Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media Wednesday and made it clear that it's way too early to name Hurts or anyone else a starter just yet.

Roseman, Sirianni on whether move back in draft was endorsement of Jalen Hurts as starter. pic.twitter.com/5KoeB2I3er — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 21, 2021

I understand wanting people to be competitive, but his is just stupid. Does anyone really think Hurts won’t be the starting quarterback?

The Eagles trading away Carson Wentz was done to clear the path for Hurts. We can pretend otherwise, but all we’ll be doing is pretending.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Commit to Hurts as the starter and let’s move forward. There’s no need to play this dumb game. Nobody is buying it anyways.

The Eagles already torched Wentz’s career. Are they really about to do the same with Hurts? It’s just painful to watch.

Don’t screw this up, Philly! Don’t do it!