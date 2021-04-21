Ensure Your Personal Safety With This Alarm That Sends An Alert When In Need Of Help

There are plenty of good reasons to carry a personal alarm with you. Whether you’ve gone hiking and fallen, are home alone and having a medical emergency, or been in an accident and can’t get to your phone, a personal alarm can literally save your life. And you won’t do much better than the Care Go personal alarm.

This device protects you and your entire family, It has real-time GPS tracking, so if you send an emergency alert to your friends and family, they know exactly where you are located. You can designate who gets those emergency alerts, and there is no limit on the number of people you can add. Anytime you need help, they all will be notified.

The Care Go also has a Me Mode function which allows your loved ones to keep an eye on your locations when you’re out and about, even when their phones are on silent mode. The Follow Me mode notifies your loved ones if you don’t want to walk down a dark street alone.

You can also attach the device to your wallet, keys, or anything you misplace, allowing you to locate it with ease.

Care Go operates using Bluetooth 5.0 technology, ensuring your device and phone are always connected. It runs off a 150mAh battery that only needs one hour to charge and can last for up to a year.

And don’t worry about inclement weather impacting the Care Go. It has an IP65 rating, meaning it can withstand most outdoor environments.

The Care Go has gotten excellent reviews from many publications and websites that have reviewed it. TrendHunter called is a good safety-focused device for those who want to maintain their independence, while Innoboot noted that every second count in an emergency, and Care Go can send an alert with a simple twist and pull.

The Care Go personal alarm will bring relief to you and your family, and it can be yours today for just $33.99 when you use coupon ALARM16 for $16 off at checkout Prices subject to change.

