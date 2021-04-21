Iowa State Football Star Charlie Kolar Decided To Return To School After Flipping A Coin

Iowa State football star Charlie Kolar left his NFL decision completely up to chance.

Most people with a shot at the NFL spend time with advisers, family and friends to make a decision. Not the star tight end for the Cyclones. What did he do? He flipped a coin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kolar told the Des Moines Register the following:

My parents taught me this technique — when you can’t make a decision, flip a coin and you say you’re going to make a decision based on the coin flip. The way you feel afterward gives you a pretty good idea of what you actually feel (about a decision)…I think it landed for Iowa State, and I felt good about it.

A coin flip? He potentially missed out on buckets of money because of a coin flip? Not a discussion with his family. Not a discussion with his coaches. Not a discussion with his friends.

Charlie Kolar, who is an outstanding player, decided a coin flip was the way to roll.

He might feel good about that coin flip right now, but something tells me he won’t feel so great about it if anything goes wrong.

I’m afraid some things simply shouldn’t be left up to chance. Whether or not you go to the NFL is right at the top of that list.