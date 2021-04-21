Prison Officer Pleads Guilty To Handcuffing Inmate, Beating Him Over Altercation With Female Officer

A Georgia prison guard pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating an inmate’s civil rights by beating him up while “handcuffed and compliant.”

Jamal Scott, 33, worked as an on-duty correctional officer at the Valdosta State Prison (VSP), where he assaulted the inmate in December 2018 in retaliation to a previous altercation between the prisoner and an unidentified female correctional officer, according to the statement by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Scott, along with Correctional Officer Brian Ford, Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, and other prison officials, escorted the handcuffed inmate to an outdoor area on the grounds of the prison for the purpose of assaulting the inmate,” the DOJ statement reads. Scott and Ford then struck the victim with fists, reportedly following the orders from their superior, Sharpe.

Scott’s co-defendant, Ford, pleaded guilty to one count of using excessive force in November 2020, according to DOJ. Both Scott and Sharpe were charged Dec. 1o, 2020 in a four-count indictment. (RELATED: ‘Hell No’: Prison Guards Are Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine En Masse Despite Outbreaks In Facilities)

Georgia Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Offense for Assaulting Inmate https://t.co/c83PVaDGcz — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) November 9, 2020

“When Scott assaulted this inmate, he violated the inmate’s civil rights and betrayed his oath of office as a correctional officer,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pam Karlan of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said, according to the statement. “The Justice Department will continue to protect the civil rights of all individuals, and work to ensure that officers who abuse their power are held accountable.”

Scott faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to DOJ.