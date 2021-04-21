Jason Whitlock: ‘LeBron James’ Is Using ‘Racial Division’ To ‘Reshape America’ Like ‘Communist China’

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock tweeted Wednesday that “LeBron James” is using “racial division” to “reshape America” more like “communist China.”

“LeBron James, like other elites, is using racial division as a distraction as elites reshape America to be more like communist China,” the sportscaster wrote on social media. (RELATED: ‘What They’re Doing Is Very Divisive’: Jason Whitlock Blasts Kneeing Players)

“Elites prefer communism,” he claimed. “Millionaire elites are protected by communism. They’re the ‘Talented Tenth’ W.E.B. Du Bois promoted. You’re being played.”

“Du Bois = communist elite,” Whitlock continued in a second tweet. “Communism = hostile to all religion. Communism makes it nearly impossible to rise above your birth class. Maybe you’ll hit genetics lottery and become a pro athlete… Democracy-capitalism-freedom-America more class elevation than any other country.” (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Reveals ‘Unarmed’ Victim Of Police Shooting Was Actually Attacking Woman With A Knife)

Whitlock claimed that what the U.S. is “experiencing isn’t a racial conflict” but that “race is being used to divide and fool the 90% of us” who “foolishly” have come to take “American freedom for granted.”

“The elites are imposing rigged communist system,” Whitlock argued in a third post. “I come from nothing. Only in America. #DonKingWasRight.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star had tweeted out a picture of Officer Nicholas Reardon, the Ohio cop who shot Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at another woman. (RELATED: LeBron James Says He Doesn’t ‘Condone Violence Towards Anyone, Police, Black People, White People’)

“YOU’RE NEXT,” the professional basketball star tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a picture of Reardon. “#ACCOUNTABILITY.” He has since deleted the post, but the screenshot can be seen above.