Joe Namath Sees Similarities Between Tom Brady And Mac Jones

Legendary quarterback Joe Namath thinks Tom Brady and Mac Jones are similar.

During a recent appearance on the NFL Network, the former Alabama and New York Jets quarterback talked about how Jones and Brady have similar footwork and there's the "possibility" for them to be similar.

Namath noted that nobody is Tom Brady, but Jones is “comparable” to the former Michigan quarterback coming out of college. You can listen to his full comments below.

We really need to stop with Tom Brady comparisons. I know that Namath isn’t saying they’re going to be the exact same, but even floating the “possibility” of similarities is too much.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls. Jones spent one full season as a start in college and hasn’t played a snap in the NFL.

Let’s relax and slow our roll. The comparisons to Tom Brady aren’t only unnecessary, but they’re also completely unfair to Jones.

The young man is just trying to learn his way into the pro game and people are already comparing him to the greatest quarterback to ever play.

Jones might be a great pro, or he might not be. Either way, we just don’t know right now. Until we do, let’s not make wild claims.