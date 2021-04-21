Editorial

Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Military Coat Dress During London Event

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit 282 East Ham Squadron, Cornwell VC Cadet Centre

Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat dress during an engagement in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, buttoned black military coat dress that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William during a visit to the 282 East Ham Squadron, Cornwell VC Cadet Centre, Vicarage Lane.

She completed the great look with loose hair, black high heels and a black clutch.

Judging by the pictures, a nice time was had by all. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

“Today The Duke and Duchess visited @282ATC, which supports its @aircadets to gain skills and qualifications across a variety of different disciplines, before speaking to a number of the young people who are preparing for their @DofE Awards,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with several pictures from the day’s event. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of those unforgettable looks throughout the years here.