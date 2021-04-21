Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Military Coat Dress During London Event

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat dress during an engagement in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, buttoned black military coat dress that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William during a visit to the 282 East Ham Squadron, Cornwell VC Cadet Centre, Vicarage Lane.

She completed the great look with loose hair, black high heels and a black clutch.

Judging by the pictures, a nice time was had by all. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

“Today The Duke and Duchess visited @282ATC, which supports its @aircadets to gain skills and qualifications across a variety of different disciplines, before speaking to a number of the young people who are preparing for their @DofE Awards,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with several pictures from the day’s event. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Today The Duke and Duchess visited @282ATC, which supports its @aircadets to gain skills and qualifications across a variety of different disciplines, before speaking to a number of the young people who are preparing for their @DofE Awards. pic.twitter.com/ExFTqUIQJG — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2021

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of those unforgettable looks throughout the years here.