REPORT: Louisville Football Player Lovie Jenkins Accused Of Attacking His Girlfriend

Louisville football player Lovie Jenkins has been arrested after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend.
According to the Courier Journal, Jenkins has been charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief after an alleged incident over the weekend with his girlfriend.
The defensive back is accused of kicking through a locked door and throwing the unnamed victim to the ground and into a wall, according to the same report.
The Cardinals have suspended Jenkins as the process plays out.
Obviously, Jenkins has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America.
However, I think it’s also fair to say you won’t be seeing him on a football field anytime soon. There’s no way the Cardinals will play him as long as he has an open case involving allegedly attacking a woman ongoing.
That’d be a PR nightmare for the program.
We’ll see how it all shakes out for Jenkins, but this is a serious situation. It’s far from a minor slap on the wrist, and the school is clearly taking it very seriously.