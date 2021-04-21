STUDY: Nevada Is The Most Gambling-Addicted State In America

Nevada is apparently the most gambling-addicted state in America.

According to a study from WalletHub based on gambling-friendliness and gambling problem and treatment, Nevada came in first in the rankings. Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Louisiana rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As someone who has been to Las Vegas several times, there’s nothing about these rankings that surprise me. In fact, I would have been shocked if Nevada didn’t come out in the top spot.

The entire town is built around alcohol, gambling and great food. Well, great food other than In-n-Out.

As a huge fan of @Culvers, I’ve always been told to try In-N-Out. I finally did. MY REVIEW: It’s not that good, and not even close to Culver’s. pic.twitter.com/BNVPBB8Cwy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 2, 2019

I can’t really even think of a better place to gamble than Nevada. Granted, I’ve only ever been to Vegas in the state, but I’m pretty sure that’s all I need to see in order to know that it’s legit.

Trust me, you don’t have to convince me that it’s heaven for degenerates. I already know!

Also, I’m heading back in late summer! Can’t wait to cash some chips!