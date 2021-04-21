Oscars Attendees Are Only Going To Be Required To Wear Masks When The Show Is On Commercial Break

Celebrities and others attending the Oscars this year will only be required to wear face masks while the cameras aren’t rolling, Variety reported Monday.

“The Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras are rolling during the live ceremony on April 25,” Variety reported.

Oscar Attendees Will Not Wear Face Masks During Telecast (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/V3381ftPyP — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2021

“However, when guests are not on camera, they are being asked to wear masks,” the outlet wrote. “For example, masks should be put on during commercial breaks.” (RELATED: REPORT: Oscars Say Red Carpet Is Back, ‘Casual Dress’ And ‘Zoom’ Are Out)

Since the Oscars, which will air live on April 25, are being treated like a TV or film production, guests will not be required to wear masks while filming, according to the outlet. The news was announced to Academy reps and nominees plus studio and personal publicists during a Zoom meeting Monday, the outlet reported.

Does coronavirus just disappear when the cameras start rolling? I’m not sure these new rules even make any sense. You can’t be preaching about how much we all should be wearing masks and then just take them off for the cameras.

They already pushed the awards from February 28 to April 25, and there will be a limited audience capacity. Maybe they just shouldn’t have them at all? Nobody watches anymore anyway.