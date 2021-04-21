Entertainment

‘Bye B*tch Have Fun in Prison!!’: Hollywood Stars Celebrate Derek Chauvin Verdict

Comedian Chelsea Handler attends the Brady Center's Bear Awards Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media Tuesday after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder. Hollywood stars, including Chris Evans and Michael Moore, chimed in to express their adamancy that justice had been served for Floyd and his family.

“Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” Marvel star Chris Evans tweeted.

“YES!! In handcuffs! Now on to the work!. All of us demand an end to white supremacy and white privilege. How many innocent black and brown ppl are in prison? Free them all! Arrest all police who break the law. Remove all racist cops. End policing as we know it. It doesn’t work,” American filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted in response to the news. (RELATED:‘End Policing’: Michael Moore Celebrates Chauvin Verdict, Says Free All ‘Innocent Black And Brown’ People In Prison)

American rapper Ice Cube claimed that “The jury did the right thing but will the judge do the right thing? Be careful family…the Empire always strikes back.”

Actor Michael Kelly kept it simple: “Justice.”

“Rest in love George Floyd,” Oliva Munn tweeted.

Mariah Carey, the world-famous pop star, said the verdict represented a “small grain of hope for our future.”

Songwriter Diane Warren referred to Chauvin as a “b*tch” and told him to have “fun in prison!!”