‘Bye B*tch Have Fun in Prison!!’: Hollywood Stars Celebrate Derek Chauvin Verdict

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media Tuesday after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder. Hollywood stars, including Chris Evans and Michael Moore, chimed in to express their adamancy that justice had been served for Floyd and his family.

“Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” Marvel star Chris Evans tweeted.

“YES!! In handcuffs! Now on to the work!. All of us demand an end to white supremacy and white privilege. How many innocent black and brown ppl are in prison? Free them all! Arrest all police who break the law. Remove all racist cops. End policing as we know it. It doesn’t work,” American filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted in response to the news. (RELATED:‘End Policing’: Michael Moore Celebrates Chauvin Verdict, Says Free All ‘Innocent Black And Brown’ People In Prison)

American rapper Ice Cube claimed that “The jury did the right thing but will the judge do the right thing? Be careful family…the Empire always strikes back.”

YES!!

In handcuffs!

Now on to the work!.

All of us demand an end to white supremacy and white privilege.

How many innocent black and brown ppl are in prison? Free them all! Arrest all police who break the law. Remove all racist cops. End policing as we know it. It doesn’t work. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 20, 2021

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

The jury did the right thing but will the judge do the right thing? Be careful family…the Empire always strikes back. — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 20, 2021

Actor Michael Kelly kept it simple: “Justice.”

Justice — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) April 20, 2021

“Rest in love George Floyd,” Oliva Munn tweeted.

A guilty verdict. ???????? Rest in love George Floyd. Sending love to his family and friends. ❤️❤️❤️⛅️ pic.twitter.com/Vwmde3A618 — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) April 20, 2021

Mariah Carey, the world-famous pop star, said the verdict represented a “small grain of hope for our future.”

A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

Songwriter Diane Warren referred to Chauvin as a “b*tch” and told him to have “fun in prison!!”

Bye bitch have fun in prison!! — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 20, 2021

GUILTY!!!! As it should be!! Now….Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤???????? #SayHisName

????@4NIKKOLAS pic.twitter.com/DgVFG7UVPF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 20, 2021