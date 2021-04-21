Queen Elizabeth II Speaks Out For First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death On Her 95th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II spoke out for the first time since the death of her husband Prince Philip.

The Queen shared a statement through the royal family’s Twitter account Wednesday, which also is her 95th birthday.

The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," Elizabeth's statement said.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” she continued. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

The royal family announced Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on April 9. The family celebrated the life of the Duke of Edinburgh on Sunday.

Before his death, Prince Philip was hospitalized on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” as previously reported. He later had a heart procedure before returning home from the month-long hospital stay.