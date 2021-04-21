REPORT: Chris Christie Tells Friends He Is Considering 2024 Presidential Run

People close to Republican former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie say that he is seriously considering another presidential run, according to a report.

Christie reportedly told friends that he would be the only candidate with executive experience and a previous presidential run, according to Axios, in an apparent jab at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Christie touted his time as New Jersey governor during his 2016 presidential campaign after declining a 2012 run. He dropped out of the race after finishing sixth in the New Hampshire primary. Christie later endorsed Donald Trump and briefly served as the president’s transition chief. (RELATED: Trump Jr. Floats Possibility Of Chris Christie As Attorney General [Video])

Christie has floated a 2024 run on multiple occasions. He told the Washington Post in August 2020 that he “certainly wouldn’t foreclose any possibility, right? So, would I consider running? Sure. Absolutely. I’m 57 years old. I still am very involved in political life and public life in this country.”

He told radio host Hugh Hewitt in December 2020 that he would “make [his] own decision without regard to anybody else who’s running. Whether it’s the president or anybody else.”

Despite his early embrace of Trump, Christie morphed into a prominent critic of the president. He said in June 2020 that Trump would have to “change course, both in terms of the substance of what he’s discussing and the way that he approaches the American people,” or he would not win re-election. Christie also described attempts to overturn the election as “an absurdity.”