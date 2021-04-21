Most Republicans Agree With Derek Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict, Poll Finds

Over 70% of Americans and more than half of Republicans approve of the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, according to a Wednesday USA Today/Ipsos snap poll.

Among self-identified Democrats, 85% said that they strongly agreed with the verdict, while 71% of Independents and 55% of Republicans said the same, the poll showed. Just 5% of overall respondents said that Chauvin’s actions were accidental and that he did nothing wrong.

“With most Americans saying they have followed the trial at least somewhat, the verdict represents a rare moment when majorities of both Democrats and Republicans believe the outcome is correct,” an Ipsos press release said.

Over 60% of Republicans and Democrats alike said that they accepted the verdict, but would not take further action like marching or protesting. About one-sixth of respondents said they would continue to rally or march while accepting the verdict, and one-eighth of respondents said they rejected the verdict.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder, which collectively carry a maximum sentence of 75 years if served consecutively. The judge must focus on the second-degree unintentional murder charge under Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

While over an overwhelming majority of respondents agreed with Chauvin’s guilty verdict, 40% said that they believed George Floyd was murdered. Just under one-third of respondents stated that Floyd’s death was due to negligence on Chauvin’s part. (RELATED: Minneapolis Reacts To The Chauvin Verdict)

Despite the bipartisan consensus, the partisan divide was still somewhat apparent in the poll. Though nearly 75% of Republicans said that “law and order was the most important thing to ensure, even if it means limiting peaceful protests,” only 43% of Democrats said the same.

Additionally, while over half of Democrats said that the right to protest is paramount, even if some violence occurs, only 22% of Republicans said the same. (RELATED: ‘Thankful For The Verdict’ – Tim Scott Reacts To Chauvin Being Found Guilty Of All Charges, Calls It ‘A Monumental Day’)

The online snapshot poll surveyed 1,000 Americans from all states from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, and has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

