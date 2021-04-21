Ronda Rousey Reveals That She’s Four Months Pregnant

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey is pregnant.

The retired fighter announced Wednesday on her YouTube channel that she’s four months pregnant with her husband Travis Browne. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch her announcement video below.

BREAKING NEWS:

Former RAW Women’s Champion @RondaRousey has announced, via her YouTube channel, that she is pregnant. We wish her and @travisbrowneMMA the best! pic.twitter.com/tcM27J3yj2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 21, 2021

Well, this is an awesome announcement from Rousey and her husband. It really doesn’t get much better at all. She’s taking an absolutely gigantic step forward in her life.

As a pro-love and pro-family publication, you’ll never hear me say a bad word about anyone starting a family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey)

Rousey’s days in the UFC might be long behind her, but that doesn’t mean that her best days haven’t happened. Being a mother and a wife is pretty fulfilling.

She’s going from cracking skulls to raising a child. It’s a great development for her life and her family.

Ronda Rousey announces on her YouTube channel she is four months pregnant! “Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon. September 22.”https://t.co/6V180addQj pic.twitter.com/oNufYGxp8n — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 21, 2021

Props to Ronda and Travis for taking this huge step together.