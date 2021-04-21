Editorial

Ronda Rousey Reveals That She’s Four Months Pregnant

Ronda Rousey (Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter)

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey is pregnant.

The retired fighter announced Wednesday on her YouTube channel that she’s four months pregnant with her husband Travis Browne. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this is an awesome announcement from Rousey and her husband. It really doesn’t get much better at all. She’s taking an absolutely gigantic step forward in her life.

As a pro-love and pro-family publication, you’ll never hear me say a bad word about anyone starting a family.

 

Rousey’s days in the UFC might be long behind her, but that doesn’t mean that her best days haven’t happened. Being a mother and a wife is pretty fulfilling.

She’s going from cracking skulls to raising a child. It’s a great development for her life and her family.

Props to Ronda and Travis for taking this huge step together.