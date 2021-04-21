‘She Loves Harry’: Royal Expert Says ‘Behind The Scenes’ Kate Middleton Acts As A ‘Peacemaker’ Between Royal Brothers

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that “behind the scenes” Kate Middleton acts as a “peacemaker” between Prince Harry and Prince William.

“They [royal brothers] were very tense as they walked into that chapel [at Windsor Castle],” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“As they came out of it, you could see some tension diffused,” she continued, explaining the brothers’ situation following Prince Philip’s funeral service on Saturday. “And I think that was largely down to the Duchess of Cambridge, who made a point of speaking to Harry and when she did that, you can see them visibly relax.” (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

“It’s always been my understanding that behind the scenes, Kate has tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry,” Nicholl continued. “She loves Harry. She says that she is the sister that he never had.” (RELATED: Poll Shows Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Should Lose Royal Titles)

The royal expert explained the duchess has been “heartbroken to see” the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge “fall out” and said she thinks Middleton would be one of the few royal family members “who would actually be able to push the brothers together, which she did in a very subtle way, but was very effective.”