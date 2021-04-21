Ryan Murphy Shares Promo Image For ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

Ryan Murphy has dropped another look at “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

Fans have been waiting on pins and needles for the 10th season of the hit FX show ever since season nine wrapped up in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

While there’s no official release date yet for “AHS: Double Feature,” creator Ryan Murphy has been dropping tidbits here and there.

He recently posted a promo image for season 10, and it showed a human skill in the sand. Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

I seriously can’t wait for “AHS: Double Feature” to get here. Hopefully, it arrives at some point in 2021. I’m not sure if it will, but 2022 is a hell of a wait.

The show’s momentum has jumped and dived over the course of nine seasons, but “AHS: 1984” was outstanding on every level.

Now, it’s time to keep that energy high as we head into season 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

This is total speculation on my part, but it looks like season 10 will likely take place in two different time periods. I’m guessing there’s going to be one time period set hundreds of years ago and then modern day, and it’ll all obviously be tied together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Keep checking back for the latest updates on “AHS: Double Feature” as we have them. I think we’re in for a very fun season.