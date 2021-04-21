Woman Has A Bizarre Meltdown In Viral Videos, Threatens To Drop A ‘Motherf*cker’

One woman lost her cool while at an IHOP, and the videos are insane.

In a series of TikTok videos shared by @musiqcitizen, a woman was going off on a group of soldiers before a retired Air Force veteran stepped in. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

At one point, she referred to the Air Force guy as a “motherfucker” and threatened to drop him. Yes, a tiny woman threatened to square up with a guy legit twice her size. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can watch the videos below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I hate to Monday-morning-quarterback this situation, but it’s hard for me to imagine how this could have gone much worse for her. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While we don’t know what started the altercation, the videos seem to indicate everyone but the woman was rather calm. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

She was the only one threatening to drop a “motherfucker.”

Also, an A+ reaction from the Air Force veteran when she got in his face. The dude was as calm as a cucumber after that lady threatened to punch him.

He didn’t have a care in the world.

Next time you find yourself melting down at an IHOP, just go home.