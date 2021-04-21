Company Offers Free AR-15 ‘Welcome’ Gift To Customers Buying New Roof

A construction company in Wyoming is running a promotion offering a free AR-15 as a “welcome” gift to customers who buy a new roof.

“People are moving into Wyoming to get out of the cities and to get away from the regulation and to get away from living in fear,” Matt Thomas, marketing director for Wiggins Construction in Powell shared with Cowboy State Daily in a piece published Wednesday.

“We’re just offering it as almost like, for the people that are recently moving to Wyoming as a ‘Welcome to Wyoming’ gift, and for the people that are here, locals, just a ‘thank you’ for doing business,” he added.

Thomas said the free rifle will go to anyone hiring the company to install a roof on their residential or commercial property. He also admitted news of its promotion has spread to to places like California and New Hampshire where people have been leaving them negative getting phone calls and voicemails about it. (RELATED: Pat McAfee Tells Story About Searching His House For An Intruder With An AR-15 While Naked)

“We’ve gotten quite a bit of flack from it,” the marketing director shared. “I don’t know how this story’s gotten to New Hampshire and to Chicago, Illinois, and to central California. But we are getting phone calls, voicemails from people saying all sorts of negative stuff about us, you know, stuff like ‘baby killers’, and we’re distributing weapons of mass destruction to the public.”

“But here’s the thing,” he added. “None of these people are locals that are really saying this. The response from the actual public and the locals has been phenomenal — we’ve got probably three voicemails this morning from people like ‘Hey, we don’t need a roof, but we saw your ad in the Powell Tribune and we just want to say that it’s awesome, and we really support what you guys are doing.'”

And already the promotion, which started on April 12, is generating business, according to Cowboy State Daily. The marketing director said the company has booked more than 15 roofing jobs so far. (RELATED: Biden’s HHS Pick Thinks AR-15s Are ‘Not In Common Use For Self Defense’)

“If the government says, ‘Hey, this is no longer legal,’ we’ll stop our promotion — we want to be above par, and all of that,” Thomas explained, noting their lawyer drew up a form making sure the person is not a convicted felon, is over 21 years of age and they agree to abide by all state and federal firearms laws.