‘Biden Administration Is Breaking The Law’: Stephen Miller Lawsuit Seeks To Stop COVID-19 Positive Migrants From Entering US

Former Trump administration senior advisor Stephen Miller said he is working with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to “sue the Biden administration” for “flooding their state with untested COVID-19 infected illegal immigrants.”

“The Biden administration is breaking the law every single day to facilitate increased COVID transmission and our border communities, especially in Texas, are bearing the brunt of this,” Miller alleged Thursday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The fundamental question here at the heart of this whole issue is whether American citizens are second-class citizens in their own country,” Miller continued. “For months now, Americans have been forced to have their businesses closed, their schools closed, their lives disrupted, their dreams shattered.”(RELATED: ‘Like The Wild, Wild West’: Texas Mayor Says ‘Southern Border Is Not Under Control. It’s A Mad House’)

He said that “one group alone” has not been subject to “those rules … the people who have no right to be here at all: the illegal immigrants coming in violation of the law.”

“This case will decide … whether Americans in fact are still in charge of their own country.”

Miller claimed that if private businesses or anyone else ran their affairs “the way the border is being run” it would be subject to immediate reprisals from the department of health.

“So we’re going to court and we’re saying the Biden administration has to comply with both federal law, which requires that attention of aliens with communicable illnesses, as well as their own COVID regulations, and return illegal immigrants back to their home country.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Be Stopping This’: Mark Morgan Says Biden Border Policy Is Empowering Cartels, Border Smuggling)

The former White House advisor, who now leads a legal group called “America First,” claimed that “the political left in this country believes that their social aims and economic aims are advanced by having massive numbers of people settle in the country who are not invited and have no right to be here.”

The Guatemalan government has reported that dozens of deported migrants have tested positive for coronavirus and are precipitating an increase in the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) maintains that shelters for migrant children are operating at 60% capacity in order to be consistent with COVID-19 restrictions.

On March 21, Biden suggested his administration could bring back the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.