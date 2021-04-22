Climate Activists Dump Cow Poop Outside White House To Protest Biden’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Climate Plan

Dozens of climate activists dumped wheelbarrows of cow poop outside the White House during an Earth Day protest Thursday against President Joe Biden’s “bullsh*t” climate plan.

Protesters with the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion D.C. packed cow manure in pink-colored wheelbarrows near Rawlins Park earlier Thursday morning, according to WUSA 9. They said their plan was to dump the manure at the eastern entrance of the White House “in response to Biden’s bullsh*t climate plan.”

Climate activists are dumping wheelbarrows full of cow poop at the White House on #EarthDay to protest Biden’s “bulls*it” climate plan

Demonstrators could also be heard chanting “Bullsh*t” and “No more climate crisis” while marching down the street with their wheelbarrows full of what they said was cow manure.

Extinction Rebellion has been responsible for similar public stunts in the past. It’s Washington, D.C. chapter has called on Biden to “act in line with the science” by declaring a climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act and setting a net-zero emissions target of 2025, according to the Washingtonian.

Biden’s climate plan included a pledge to spend $2 trillion over ten years to achieve an emissions-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050. He also committed the U.S. on Thursday to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030, effectively doubling the goal set by former President Barack Obama. (RELATED: Group Of Democrats To Reintroduce The Green New Deal)

Senior administration officials briefed reporters about the move ahead of the White House’s two-day virtual climate summit, where Biden and 40 other world leaders are expected to commit to various climate targets beginning Thursday.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Reilly Polka denounced Biden’s climate plan as “far too little, far too late,” according to WUSA 9.

“This is a massive gamble to take when the well-being of the human species and the richness of life on earth is at stake. If he cared he’d set targets that expire while he’s still in office. We can’t keep waiting, we need change now,” the group said Thursday.