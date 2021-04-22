Don’t ‘Drain’ The Space: George Floyd Square Features Special Instructions For White People

A sign at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis provided special instructions for white people on how to grieve and act in the space.

The sign, shared to Twitter Wednesday, referred to George Floyd Square as a space of “Community, Public Grief, and Protest.” It noted the square was the spot where George Floyd was killed last year.

The sign provided general instructions for all visitors, such as to wear a mask and “grieve as caring humans.” However, the sign also mentioned instructions “for white people in particular.”

“Decenter yourself and come to listen, learn, mourn and witness,” the sign read. “Remember you are here to support, not be supported.”

The George Floyd Square is located at the intersection of 38th and Chicago where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, killing him. Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

White people about to enter George Floyd square are given special instructions pic.twitter.com/3gzpwqUmtS — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) April 21, 2021

“Be mindful of whether your volume, pace, and movements are supporting or undermining your efforts to decenter yourself,” the sign continued.

The instructions told white people to “contribute to the energy of the space, rather than drain it.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Promotes His Own Book As A Recommendation For White People)

The sign also instructed white people who “witness white folks doing problematic things” to handle it themselves so as to “take the burden off of Black folks and our siblings of color whenever appropriate.”