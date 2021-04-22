HBO Max And HBO Hit More Than 44 Million Subscribers

Business is booming for HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AT&T has revealed that the premium network and its streaming platform HBO Max have a staggering 44.2 million domestic subscribers. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

When including global totals, the number is pushed north of 63 million. To put it as simply as possible, business is through the roof right now for HBO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

It really shouldn’t surprise anyone that business is going well for HBO Max. It’s arguably the best streaming platform out there, and I’ve found myself watching it even more than Netflix at this point.

It’s loaded with all of HBO’s old content, new movies, originals and Warner Bros. 2021 film lineup. All the way around, you have viewing for days and the quality can’t get beat.

Whether it’s “Westworld,” “Game of Thrones” or something else, you simply can’t go wrong with HBO and the content on HBO Max.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones)

Judging from what I know about HBO and the way the network operates, we’re only just getting started with HBO Max. The platform is 100% going to continue to drop awesome content, and I can’t wait to see what we get next!