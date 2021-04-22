It’s That Time Of Year Again: 7 Of The Best Gifts For College Grads

Springtime is in full swing, and you know what that means! College grads everywhere are getting excited to take their next step into the world. Although very exciting, it can be quite hectic. If someone you know is graduating this spring, it’s essential that you find the perfect gift to commemorate the momentous occasion. This year, get your grad gifts that are fun yet functional to help them adjust to their new life. Check out some we’ve hand-selected below:

This expandable carry-on suitcase is styled with faux leather accents and an airline-grade aluminum handle that provides increased sturdiness. It is also backed by a limited lifetime warranty that totally covers the cost of damage repair if something were to happen on your flight. If you want your grad to come home for frequent visits, this is the perfect gift for them.

Get it here for just $216

This limited-edition Keuring comes with a sleek, nickel-colored finish. With this machine, you’re able to brew all of your favorite coffee and specialty drinks. What’s awesome about this machine is that it comes with a dishwasher-safe milk-frother. In my opinion, frothed milk can make a world of a difference when it comes to making the perfect cup of coffee.

Get it here for just $189.99

This oil-waxed, genuine leather tote bag will fit any computer up to 15.6″, making it perfect for going to work. Since it is equipped with a special wide, long strop, this bag can be worn either as a typical purse or cross-body.

Get it here for only $69.99

To get these AirPods to work, all you have to do is take them out of your charging case and you’re set! They’ll connect automatically via Bluetooth connection for hours of listening time. I’ve had a pair of these and they are some of my favorite earbuds I’ve purchased. Let me be the first to tell you, this product at the price is an unbelievable deal. The H1 chip embedded within these AirPods brings you stable, high-quality sound. Your grad will love this gift.

Get it here for only $129

Okay, $36 is a great price for two Lodge pans, given their unmatched quality and durability. This product comes with one deep pot that is perfect for frying, and one shallow skillet for all of your cooking needs. This set comes pre-seasoned like the pans above, making it ready to use right when you get it in the mail. Your grad will love this pan set to get them started in their first place.

Get it here for only $36.97

Instant Pots cook just about anything you can think of. Imagine a crockpot, but you can cook your food up to 70% faster. I have one of these myself, and your food will turn out tasty and cooked evenly just about every time! This version of the Instant Pot has the function of seven appliances in one; pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saucepan, yogurt machine, and food warmer. Your grad will appreciate this when they have to cook their own meals!

Get this Instant Pot Duo Nova for only $99.95!

If you’ve ever shopped for a pair of headphones before, you’ve probably seen these Bose QuietComfort 35 II’s. There are three levels of noise-canceling incorporated into these headphones so you can listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, or TV shows wherever you may be.

Get it here for only $299

