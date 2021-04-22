Jana Kramer Files For Divorce From Mike Caussin Over Alleged Infidelity After He Came Out As Sex Addict

Country music star Jana Kramer filed for divorce from former NFL player Mike Caussin, according to People magazine.

Kramer hinted Caussin’s sex addiction was the reason for the divorce in an Instagram post shared Tuesday. Caussin and Kramer have been outspoken about his sex addiction and the couple has previously split over his struggles.

“‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” Kramer shared Tuesday on Instagram. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.” (RELATED: Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Husband’s Sex Addiction)

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding,” she added. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

While the reports of infidelity this time around have not been confirmed, Kramer has been outspoken about Caussin’s previous affairs. The two first married in 2015.