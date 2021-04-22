Jeffery Epstein’s Former Palm Beach Estate Demolished, Sale Of Property Put Into Victims’ Compensation Fund

The Palm Beach estate of late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was demolished Monday, and the sale of the property is going toward the victims’ compensation fund, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

Epstein used the mansion to sexually assault young women for many years. The house was built in 1962 and measured 14,223 square feet. It included a main house, pool cabana building, and another building for house staff, all of which were demolished, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

VIDEO: Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house demolished https://t.co/TQzSyKpi7t — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) April 19, 2021

Developer Todd Michael Glaser purchased the property for $18.5 million in March and decided to destroy the mansion to make room for a new house, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

“I only got involved in the sale of Jeffrey Epstein’s residence to ensure it would be wiped off the map of Palm Beach,” said real estate broker Lawrence A. Moens who helped Glaser with the sale, according to Palm Beach Daily News. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Inside Epstein’s 71st Street Manhattan Home)

“I think that the symbolic power of destroying the house of horrors cannot be overstated…I can imagine there is going to be some amount of relief that the nightmare of what went on at the house has been buried to some degree,” said attorney Brad Edwards who represents 50 victims of Epstein’s abuse, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

Some money from the estate will go toward a victims’ compensation fund. Creditors are also hoping to profit from the property, Palm Beach Daily News reported. Epstein owned several homes across the country and in the Caribbean.