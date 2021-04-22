Biden Administration Teams Up With Celebrities In Attempt To Convince People To Get Vaccinated

President Joe Biden and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new vaccine initiative that will connect doctors with celebrities.

The “We Can Do This: Live” event is set to encourage vaccination by having doctors talk to celebrities and influencers about the vaccine on their platforms, according to a press release shared Thursday by HHS.

“The ‘Live’ event series launches as all adults nationwide have now become eligible for vaccination and will focus on providing Americans trusted health information directly in the places where they already consume content online, including social media, podcasts, YouTube, and more,” the press release said. (RELATED: President Biden, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill And Others To Team Up For NBC Vaccine Special)

Celebrities involved in this initiative include Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban of “Shark Tank,” Olivia Holt, Eva Longoria, Walter Kim, Ana Navarro, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

NASCAR, the NBA, WNBA and the Recording Academy have also joined the initiative, according to the press release.

The new initiative follows another attempt to increase vaccine confidence by the Biden administration.

Biden is set to appear alongside the Obamas, Charles Barkley, Shaq, Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Fauci in an NBC special meant to “to inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns” on Sunday night. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) April 13, 2021

NBC aired “Roll Up Your Sleeves” on April 18 that featured Biden and a handful of celebrities trying to “educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines,” according to a press release shared by the network.