Editorial

Joe Milton Denies That He’s Officially Decided To Transfer To Tennessee

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: Joe Milton #5 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a fourth quarter touchdown while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton claims he hasn’t made a decision on his next college destination.

Recently, it was reported that Milton pulled the trigger on deciding to transfer to Tennessee to play for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it might not be that simple. He told the Orlando Sentinel that no decision has been made between Tennessee or Washington State.

“Nah. I haven’t decided yet …probably Saturday night,” Milton explained.

So, it sounds like Tennessee is very much in play, but nothing has been set in stone just yet. If the decision is between Washington State and the Volunteers, I’m not even sure how it’s a tough call.

Do you want to play in the SEC against some of the best talent in the country or in the PAC-12 at 11:00 p.m. when America is sleeping?

Seems like a damn easy call to me.

No matter who lands Milton, if he can get back to looking like he did against Minnesota, then they’re going to have a solid quarterback. He has a lot of potential, he just needs to prove it.