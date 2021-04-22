REPORT: Kevin Porter Jr. Will Be Out Several Days After Strip Club Altercation

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will be out for several days after an alleged altercation at a strip club.

According to Yahoo Sports, The Athletic reported that Porter and other Rockets teammates got involved in a physical altercation after their teammate Sterling Brown was beaten upon getting in the wrong vehicle at a Miami strip club. Porter reportedly sustained injuries during the situation.

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. stepped into the altercation involving Sterling Brown in Miami on Monday as a way to protect Brown. Porter was roughed up a bit by Brown’s assailants, sources tell @ShamsCharania and @KellyIkoNBA: https://t.co/fN4YUOXhJ7 pic.twitter.com/mGrdvJhYuD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 21, 2021

According to Shams Charania, coach Stephen Silas has announced that the earliest Porter will be back is Sunday because of safety protocols.

Rockets‘ Kevin Porter Jr. will be sidelined until Sunday due to health and safety protocols, coach Stephen Silas says. https://t.co/W7KzbSpSj6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2021

A couple of Rockets players, including Kevin Porter Jr., stepped into the altercation to protect Sterling Brown from his assailants, per @ShamsCharania, @KellyIkoNBA Brown was hit over the head with a bottle in the altercation after entering the wrong van outside of a strip club pic.twitter.com/1XHhMX8nWy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2021

